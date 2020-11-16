No corps member tested positive for COVID-19 in Ebonyi – NYSC

The state Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi, Mrs. Mercy Bamai, said on Monday no corps member deployed to the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bambi, who disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members deployed under the 2020 Batch B—Stream one A made at the permanent orientation camp in Afikpo, added that officials at the camp officials also tested negative for the virus.

She urged the corps members to take every aspect of the three-week orientation course seriously and observe the COVID-19 protocols.

The coordinator said: “The 560 corps members consisting of 277 males and 283 females were sworn-in with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“The NYSC management provided COVID-19 preventive items at strategic locations of the camp, maintained two metres distancing in the accommodation and sitting arrangements in the halls among others.”

