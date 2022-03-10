‘No crack in APC, Buni remains chairman,’ Umahi claims

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, remains the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, who stated this in Abakaliki, insisted that there was no crisis in the APC contrary to claims in several quarters.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Wednesday that Buni who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical attention would not return as chairman of the APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee.

El-Rufai, who stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved Buni’s removal shortly before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

He noted that the President had instructed the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, to take over the party’s leadership.

Umahi, however, told the party members not to believe that the party was divided.

He said: “We are battle-ready. This is not about the Governor of Ebonyi State; Nigerians are fighting for us. I want to thank the National Chairman of APC. And let me tell you that there is no division in APC. The Chairman went on medical leave. And we were there when he asked the Governor of Niger State, Mr. Bello, to act for him.

“If there will be change, it will be notified. But for now, there is no change, and there is no crack. It is the PDP that is doing everything to destroy this country. But let me tell you, the attention of our party, the APC, has been drawn to all their antics, why they are misleading this country.”

