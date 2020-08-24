No date has been fixed for full school resumption —FG

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday no date had been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools in the country.

Nwajiuba, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the Federal Government had continued to engage stakeholders on the matter.

The minister, however, expressed optimism that the date for resumption was “around the corner,” adding, that “we are not going to be brandishing dates.”

He disclosed that the ministry met some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier on Monday on the matter.

Nwajiuba said: “About 78 privately-owned universities are insisting that they were ready for resumption while the response from government-owned universities was still ‘50-50.’

“After aggregating opinions, the ministry will return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.”

The minister urged students of tertiary institutions protesting the continued closure of their schools to be patient with the government.

