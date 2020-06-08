No date yet for reopening of schools —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Uwajiuba, said on Monday no date had been fixed for the reopening of schools across the country.

Uwajiuba, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, said the report that schools would reopen on June 21 was fake and did not emanate from the ministry.

He said any news on the reopening of schools would be communicated through the PTF, adding that it was not possible to release a date without the input of the task force.

The minister added that the Federal Government would involve experts before taking any decision on the reopening of schools, saying the government would avoid the mistake of “shipping the students in and out of school.”

READ ALSO: FG denies ordering reopening of schools

Nwajiuba insisted said that the government would only reopen the schools when it is convinced that it was safe to reopen them.

He said: “Of all the things I will love to do, is that l will not want to experiment with our children.

“What we are planning is to bring those that will be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary and those who will be writing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to come for their examinations.

”We are, however, looking at when the inter-state lockdown will be lifted so that the students can move to their schools to write their exams.”

Join the conversation

Opinions