No decision yet on zoning for 2023 elections, NWC offices —APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has refuted reports about a list allegedly depicting how the ruling party zoned elective public offices for the 2023 general elections, as well as its National Working Committee (NWC).

These claims were dismissed via a statement issued by the Secretary of APC CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who made the rebuttal in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akpanudoedehe said, “People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, in the last caretaker committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that.

“That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection: how to collect data without making mistakes.

“We are not going to be pressured by sentiment and we do the wrong thing. Let me say that zoning is not for the caretaker committee alone; it has to do with President Muhammadu Buhari; it has to do with other major stakeholders; it has to do with a lot of people.

Read also: Nigeria’s process of restructuring must be concluded before the 2023 elections –Nwodo

“The list is not from us (caretaker committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such a decision will be taken without consulting with the President; consulting with the governors and other major stakeholders. People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly.”

The list which has gone viral on social media is titled ‘APC announces zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 election year…APC 2023 presidential ticket zoning and National Working Committee.’

The list indicated that the ruling party had zoned the office of the President to the South; Vice-President, North; Senate President, South; Deputy Senate President, North; House of Reps Speaker, North; House of Reps Deputy Speaker, South.

The upcoming 2023 general elections is already heating up the polity with debates amongst political analysts about which part of the country should produce the APC presidential candidate.

While some members of the party have hinted of a possible return of the presidency to the southern part of the country, others are insisting that there is nothing that stops qualified persons from other parts from contesting the election to succeed President Buhari.

With the main opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) still toying with the idea of throwing the ticket open to all aspirants, the stakes have become higher in the APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions