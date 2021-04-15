No decision yet on zoning for 2023 elections, NWC offices —APC | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
No decision yet on zoning for 2023 elections, NWC offices —APC
The All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has refuted reports about a list allegedly depicting how the ruling party zoned elective public offices for the 2023 general elections, as well as its National Working Committee (NWC).
These claims were dismissed via a statement issued by the Secretary of APC CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who made the rebuttal in Abuja on Wednesday.
Akpanudoedehe said, “People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, in the last caretaker committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that.
“That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection: how to collect data without making mistakes.
“We are not going to be pressured by sentiment and we do the wrong thing. Let me say that zoning is not for the caretaker committee alone; it has to do with President Muhammadu Buhari; it has to do with other major stakeholders; it has to do with a lot of people.
Read also: Nigeria’s process of restructuring must be concluded before the 2023 elections –Nwodo
“The list is not from us (caretaker committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such a decision will be taken without consulting with the President; consulting with the governors and other major stakeholders. People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly.”
The list which has gone viral on social media is titled ‘APC announces zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 election year…APC 2023 presidential ticket zoning and National Working Committee.’
The list indicated that the ruling party had zoned the office of the President to the South; Vice-President, North; Senate President, South; Deputy Senate President, North; House of Reps Speaker, North; House of Reps Deputy Speaker, South.
The upcoming 2023 general elections is already heating up the polity with debates amongst political analysts about which part of the country should produce the APC presidential candidate.
While some members of the party have hinted of a possible return of the presidency to the southern part of the country, others are insisting that there is nothing that stops qualified persons from other parts from contesting the election to succeed President Buhari.
With the main opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) still toying with the idea of throwing the ticket open to all aspirants, the stakes have become higher in the APC.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...