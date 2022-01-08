No decision yet on zoning of 2023 presidential ticket – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared on Saturday no decision has been made by leaders and other stakeholders on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The party was reacting to claims by some individuals and groups on the zoning of next year’s presidential ticket to the North.

Several members of the party in the Northern and Southern parts of the country including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among others are targeting the PDP ticket in the 2023 election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who reacted to the development in a statement, dismissed the insinuations that the party’s presidential ticket had been zoned to a particular region in the country.

He said: “This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions, and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians, our teeming members, and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.”

