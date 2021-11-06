No DIG, AIG has resigned from Anambra election assignment —Police

The police have cleared the air regarding the rumored resignation of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) who were deployed for elections assignment in Anambra State today.

In the last 24 hours leading to the polls for Anambra gubernatorial election, one of the two DIG deployed for Election Assignment was been rumoured to have resigned.

The police have however said he was redeployed for another important assignment.

Joseph Egbunike, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration who was the head of the police election team in Anambra was replaced by his colleague Acting Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations, Zaki Ahmed on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer attached to the Anambra Election Monitoring Team, DSP Nkeiruka Nwode who announced the sudden change of baton said the development would not affect the conduct of the election

Although there were speculations that the sudden replacement of DIG Egbunike was due to the fact that he is an Indigene of Anambra state.

DSP Nwode debunked as fake news that the initial team head resigned from electoral assignment.

He however did not speak on wether the redeployment was connected to the DIG‘s state of origin.

He also said none of the five AIGs had left or resigned from electoral duties while assuring Anambra residents of a peaceful election.

