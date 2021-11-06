Politics
No DIG, AIG has resigned from Anambra election assignment —Police
The police have cleared the air regarding the rumored resignation of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) who were deployed for elections assignment in Anambra State today.
In the last 24 hours leading to the polls for Anambra gubernatorial election, one of the two DIG deployed for Election Assignment was been rumoured to have resigned.
The police have however said he was redeployed for another important assignment.
Joseph Egbunike, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration who was the head of the police election team in Anambra was replaced by his colleague Acting Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations, Zaki Ahmed on Friday.
Read also: NGO deploys 200 disabled persons as election observers in Anambra
The Public Relations Officer attached to the Anambra Election Monitoring Team, DSP Nkeiruka Nwode who announced the sudden change of baton said the development would not affect the conduct of the election
Although there were speculations that the sudden replacement of DIG Egbunike was due to the fact that he is an Indigene of Anambra state.
DSP Nwode debunked as fake news that the initial team head resigned from electoral assignment.
He however did not speak on wether the redeployment was connected to the DIG‘s state of origin.
He also said none of the five AIGs had left or resigned from electoral duties while assuring Anambra residents of a peaceful election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...