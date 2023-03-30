‘No election is perfect’ – PDP chieftain urges Obi supporters to give peace a chance

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Charles Idahosa, has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to warn his supporters against making provocative statements capable of endangering Nigeria’s democracy.

Idahosa’s admonition was not unconnected with the confirmation of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, that some key persons were determined to foist an interim government on the country.

Speaking with Journalists, on Thursday, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the PDP chieftain noted that he believes the information the DSS released.

He asserted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did try in conducting the general elections, while admitting that the elections were not bereft of flaws.

He called on opposition parties — PDP and LP — to give peace a chance, and not push the country back to the sorry days of June 12, 1993.

Idahosa said: “Can you imagine any person contemplating taking us back to June 12? Interim government led us to the crisis and all the problems we are having now so I think I am happy that the DSS is already aware and it is their duty as security agencies to make sure that they do what they have to do.

“Many of them have forgotten where we are coming from. MKO Abiola won election in this country free and fair, he was detained and died in detention. Nigeria did not crumble so they should be very careful because Nigeria is bigger than anyone of us, they cannot burn this country down because of an election.

“Buhari tried three times, it was the fourth time he won, this is Atiku’s fifth attempt but this is the first attempt of Obi and he has age on his side, he should give peace a chance and build on what he has done because this is the first time the Igbo were united for their own, even IPOB sit at home did not work.

“There is no perfect election, we saw election in America and till now Donald Trump has not accepted the outcome, so you don’t make inflammatory statements that will burn the country.

“An election where sitting governors were losing senate seats. Tinubu lost Lagos, the president lost Katsina, the DG of the APC Campaign Council lost Plateau, Governor Ortom of Benue state lost his senatorial ambition and somebody will still come out to say the election was rigged; but in the South-East, it was okay where no single presidential candidate scored up to 20 percent. I am so disappointed, you don’t talk like that, we must give this country an opportunity to grow.”

