No end in sight for Edo APC crisis, as Obaseki’s supporters reject Lawan’s reconciliation committee

A group, The Obaseki/Shuaibu Movement on Thursday rejected the reconciliation committee put together by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The group, a support group for the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, rejected the committee set up to address the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the party, for having people it described as ‘interested parties’.

The group made its stand known on Thursday in a statement by its convener, Mr. Damian Lawani, saying some members of the committee are interested parties in the crisis.

The statement reads: “We categorically reject the National Reconciliation Committee constituted by the APC NWC because we have seen the duplicity in the act.

“The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, are members of the newly announced committee and their inclusion is not only pregnant with meaning, but also symptomatic of the intent of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to continue the lingering fight against his political enemies.

“Oshiomhole, Nigerians will recall, enlisted the services of Lawan and Wase to carry out his plan of taking over the powers of the Edo State House of Assembly until they were stopped in their tracks by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

“The National Assembly was thereby restrained from continuing in its perfidious ambition, which was to muscle Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The court thwarted this move and now Oshiomhole wants to make mockery of the law by using the National Reconciliation Committee to actualise his plans through the backdoor.”

