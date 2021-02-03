No ethnic group should claim superiority over others in Nigeria —Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday no particular ethnic group in the country should claim superiority or lord it over others.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, added that there was no alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

He also described as fruitful his discussion with President Buhari on the state of the nation, particularly the crisis generated by activities of Fulani herdsmen in the South-West and other parts of the country.

Gbajabiamila said: “The appointment of new service chiefs is what everybody has been clamouring for, the House, Senate, the public and the President took his time and studied the situation very well. He did what he thought he should do at the right time and we are in support of what he has done.

“The National Assembly will not in any way put hurdles before the service chiefs. We will provide a working environment suitable for them to enable them to discharge their responsibilities very efficiently.

“On the herdsmen crises in the South-East and South-West, I think everybody just have to come to the table and discuss and come to an amicable resolution which I’m sure we will.

“I don’t think any ethnic group should lord it over any ethic group, the South-West should not lord it over the North and the North should not lord it over the South. All the ethnic groups should respect each other’s trade, geographical space, history, culture and more importantly the issue of crime and murder should be completely jettisoned.

“But more importantly, we all have to sit on the table and discuss this matter and look for the way forward. I think everybody is willing to do that.”

