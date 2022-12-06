No evidence I receive share of Lagos revenue – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, dismissed claims he receives a share of the revenue generated by the Lagos State government.

There are insinuations that successive administrations in Lagos remit fund monthly to Tinubu who ruled the state from 1999 to 2007.

The APC candidate, who featured in a programme on BBC Africa, however, said he was yet to get any government appointment or contract since he completed his tenure 15 years ago.

The ex-governor dismissed the allegation as the handiwork of mischief-makers, saying he made his money through investments in real estate.

The APC candidate commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts in tackling the country’s security challenges.

He also expressed optimism about his chances in the 2023 election.

Tinubu said: “Things are going very well. I’m very confident that this election will be free and fair. I’m the front runner and that is why I’m getting many arrows.

“On the security challenges, I will say that it has reduced. I will defend him (Buhari) for that. Then, 17 local government areas and about four states where we have flags of foreign jihadists in Nigeria. That is no more. That is long gone.

“To start chaos is easy. To bring normalcy and redecorate is more difficult.

“Here we are, Buhari has degraded, but not completely eliminated ISWAP. They will talk briefly of lethal weapons, ammunitions and technological equipment that could have helped accelerate the clean up of those criminals.”

