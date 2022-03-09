No evidence! MTN Nigeria speaks on s3x/fraud allegations against its officials

MTN Nigeria has commenced investigation into the s3xual harassment and fraud allegations made against some senior officers by some workers under the umbrella, ‘The Anonymous Whistle Blowers.’

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the head of Sales and Distribution Officer, Adekunle Adebiyi, had been accused of soliciting for s3x in return for job security, threatening those that turned down his advances with sack.

Adebiyi was also alleged to have been involved in some fraudulent transactions, all of which led to his resignation from MTN Nigeria last week – his actions were reportedly covered by CEO, Karl Toriola.

MTN Nigeria in a statement released to the NGX and investing public on Tuesday, said there were, “Specific derails and substantiating evidence were nor provided to support some of the allegations made.”

This was revealed following an independent forensic team’s investigation on the whistleblower’s allegations. Although, MTN Nigeria said its board had disengaged the “concerned individual” before media reported the Whistleblower’s allegations.

Aside from Adebiyi, the General Manager, Northern Regional Operations, Amina Dambatta and some senior officers were also accused of illegal transactions by ‘Anonymous Concerned Staff of Sales and Distribution Division’.

They were reportedly threatening their subordinates who questioned their corrupt strategies and anomalies. MTN stated that it will also be investigating these allegations, although it wasn’t specific with which.

“These allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness and objectivity. Parties will be given the opportunity for their versions to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed.” the statement reads.

