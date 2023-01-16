No evidence Tinubu has health issues —Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed allegations about the ill-health of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo spoke on Monday, during an AriseTV interview, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The APC presidential candidate has been videoed in a number of gaffes during the party’s campaign trail, leading to insinuations and concerns about his health and state of mind.

However, Keyamo, in his statement, accused the opposition and critics of peddling falsehood in order to discredit Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said, “No matter how much the opposition parrot it, the fact remains there is no evidence that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has health issues and their strategy is to repeat the lie repeatedly until it sticks.

Read also:‘Our decision to dump Shettima stands, not a blackmail’, North-East youths reply Keyamo

“Asiwaju has been more active on the campaign trail across the country meeting with stakeholders, so how else can one prove his fitness other than that? This fallacy is just a strategy of the opposition. There is no problem at all with Asiwaju.

“I have not seen anything happen to Tinubu that has not happened to any other candidate — whether slip of tongue. It has happened to the others too and their spokesman. What has happened to Tinubu? Has he fainted or collapsed? There must be a basis to declaring his health status but there is no basis.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now