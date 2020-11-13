No evidence, US election officials reject Trump’s claim of election fraud

The allegations by President Donald Trump and his Republican party that voting fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Joe Biden in last week’s election has been rejected by US election officials.

In a statement on Friday, senior US federal and state election officials rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud, saying “the November 3 election was the most secure in American history”.

The statement came hours after Trump once again cried foul, retweeting a claim that an election equipment maker “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said the statement issued by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, a public-private umbrella group under the primary federal election security body, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the statement said.

This came after U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted that despite the victory of Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election, Donald Trump “would win a second term in office”.

The New York Post reported that Mr Pompeo, during a briefing at the State Department’s headquarters on Tuesday, was asked by a reporter whether Trump administration was “preparing to engage” with Mr Biden’s transition team.

