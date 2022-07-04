No examination on Sallah Day – NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) said on Monday it did not fix any examination for July 9 contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Muslims in Nigeria will mark the Eid-el-Kabir on July 9.

There were claims in some circles that NECO had shifted the examination slated for that day to enable Muslims to celebrate the festival.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had earlier implored the NECO to shelve its examinations scheduled for the day.

The council’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Azeez Sani, who reacted to the claims in a statement on Monday, said NECO was conscious of religious holidays and had always taking that into consideration when setting examination dates.

He said: “The council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from July 8, to July 13, in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

“This is to enable Muslim faithful to have enough time to celebrate the festival.”

The 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school- based candidates began on June 27, and will end in August.

