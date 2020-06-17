‘No fans, no mixed doubles’ – US Open to hold after New York gov gives go-ahead

The 2020 edition of the US Open tennis championship is set to hold behind closed doors after the Governor of New York gave the go-ahead.

Professional tennis competitions had been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but matches are gradually returning across the globe.

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases and the highest death toll in the world and New York is the hardest-hit state, with more than 30,000 deaths, and this has cast doubts on the feasibility of holding the event.

But the US Open, a Grand Slam, will hold at Flushing Meadows without fans from 31 August to 13 September, 2020.

Asides from fans not being allowed, there will be no qualifying and no mixed doubles.

These were conditions cited under the plans approved by the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo wrote that “extraordinary precautions” would be in place to protect players.

“We recognise the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times,” a US Tennis Association statement read.

“We will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks.”

Meanwhile, some players including Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have expressed their displeasure with the organizers for going ahead with plans to host the event amid the pandemic.

