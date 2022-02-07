No freedom for Igboho, as Benin Republic extends detention period by six months

Contrary to the predictions of Pelumi Olajengbesi, the former counsel to detained Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, that the agitator would soon regain his freedom, the government of Benin Republic has extended his detention period by anothed six months.

Igboho’s lead counsel, Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), who made this known in a statement on Sunday night, said the West African country renewed Igboho’s detention despite the fact that “there is no criminal charge against him and no extradition request from the Nigerian government.”

“Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, (that he will soon be released), the government of the Republic de Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.

“We will approach the ECOWAS Court which they never obeyed,” Aliyyu added.

Olajengbesi had, in a Facebook post, said he was very sure Igboho would soon be released from prison.

“Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yorubaland.

“He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail,” he had written.

Early on Thursday, a Yoruba group, Agbekoya Worldwide, had warned the Benin Republic and Nigerian governments to release Igboho legally or they would be forced to use traditional means to free him.

