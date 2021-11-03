No going back on Anambra guber polls —INEC Chairman, Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is confident that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State will go ahead as scheduled despite initial hiccups and threats to truncate it.

The INEC Chairman who has temporarily moved his office to Anambra in readiness for the polls, said the Commission, in collaboration with all the security agencies, waa ready for a free, fair and credible poll.

Yakubu made this declaration during the the Inter Agency Consultative Forum held at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday.

While urging security agencies to do everything possible towards ensuring sanity and orderliness before, during and after the process, he warned trouble makers to steer clear of the state, calling on the police to deal decisively with any element who may want to test the will of security agencies.

The INEC Chairman also explained that because of the technology deployed for the voters registration, all the new registrants had been contacted on how best to collect their voters cards.

According to him, when INEC issued guidelines for the conduct of Anambra governorship election 11 months ago, it was as if the election would never come but “here we are, it is four days now”.

“This is to assure people of Anambra State that the election is going to be free, fair and credible.”

The Commission also harped on the need for the candidates to sign a peace accord while calling on political parties to take stiff measures to ensure a peaceful exercise.

