No going back on electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday assured Nigerians that the electronic transmission of election results has come to stay in the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement titled: “Clarification on Electronic Transmission of Election Result” in Abuja.

Okoye said electronic transmission of results would be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

He said the commission’s attention had been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections.

Okoye said some had interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the commission had jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process.

The National Assembly passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and approved the electronic transmission of results on November 9 last year.

He said: “For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 general elections.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of results has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on election day.

“There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.”

The INEC official said the entire gamut of result management was provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022.

He noted that the commission in April released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of results which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to its website.

