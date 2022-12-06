No going back on May 29, 2023 handover, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has again, reiterated his commitment to handing over the reigns of leadership to an elected president on May 29, 2023.

Buhari made the vow on Monday while hosting the Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, Shakib Ben Musa, at the State House, Abuja, as the Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari insisted that his term in office would end on that day in line with constitution and handing over to an elected president is sacrosanct.

The President who commended the Moroccan government for playing a key role in his administration, said he would study the message sent to him by King Mohammed and respond accordingly.

He also gave assurances at that he would continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

