No going back on protest against fuel price hike —TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) said on Saturday it would go ahead with its protest against fuel price hike in the country.

The Deputy President of TUC, Chika Onuegbu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the union had started to mobilise its members for the rally slated for Tuesday.

He said the union was not aware of any court order stopping the protest, adding that the Federal Government’s action had become a burden on Nigerians.

The TUC chief, therefore, urged the federal government to immediately revert to the old prices of fuel before the recent increase to avert the protest.

Onuegbu said: “I must say that we are mobilising our members for the planned protest on Tuesday. Some are talking about a court order; but to the best of my knowledge, we are not aware of any court order stopping our planned protest.

“I am also not aware that our secretariat has received any court order, our people have not been served. As a matter of fact, we are preoccupied with mobilising our members for the protest.

“The increase in fuel price is an extra burden on us and our families; the increase in electricity tariff is an extra burden on us and our families; the increase in Value Added Tax is an extra burden on us and our families, and the general increase in food prices.

“While all these are happening, our members are being owed salaries, gratuities, and pensions. Honestly speaking, we have a lot that we are bothered with this period. I think we have to really make a statement that Labour is united in the struggle for a better Nigeria.”

“Again, the National Secretariat has not given any counter-order to say we should not proceed with the protest/strike.

“The last order I know is that we have to go ahead with the strike and it is that order we are working on. The government should immediately revert to the old price of petrol before these increases.”

