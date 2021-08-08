No going back on sit-at-home order –IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that there is no going back on its Monday’s sit-at-home order across the South-Eastern states.

This comes after some governors of the South-Eastern states called on their people to disregard the sit-at-home order by the group.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the government of Abia State had in a statement on Saturday called on its residents to disregard the sit-at-home order by the IPOB.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and freed by the Nigerian government, threatening to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

Following the development, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had also on Friday, July 6, called on residents in the region to ignore the sit-at-home directive, noting that the economic loss from such exercise would be enormous.

The group also argued that the sit-at-home order, if complied with, might destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released, adding that there was hunger and hardship in the zone as a result of adherence to such directive in the past.

However, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Sunday, stressed that the lockdown which commences Monday, August 9 (tomorrow), would continue until Kanu is freed by the Nigerian government.

Powerful said the group was pushed to employ the measure despite its economic implications, as it would not hesitate to pay any necessary sacrifice to convince the world that its leader is not alone in the struggle.

The statement read: “We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind all Biafrans and friends of Biafran that the Mondays sit-at-home order is sacrosanct.

“The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm beginning from tomorrow, August 9, 2021until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS dungeon in clear violation of international laws is freed.

“Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance.

“All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday.

” We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

“We want his immediate release and our total freedom, and cannot hesitate to pay any sacrifice needed to achieve this including locking down the entire Biafra land on Mondays.

“All residents and visitors in Biafra land are advised to comply with the order. Nobody should go out to avoid any clash or intimidation by the wicked Nigeria security agents.”

