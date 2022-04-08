No hiding place for criminals after Aguata LGA attack – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Friday warned criminals and terrorists against unleashing mayhem on the people of the state.

Soludo issued this warning via a statement in Awka, the state’s capital, following Thursday’s attack on the Aguata Local Government secretariat by gunmen.

Gunmen had on Thursday evening attacked the local government secretariat and set fire on the facility.

He said: “We have offered an olive branch to all those who are in the bush to come out, surrender your guns and we will help to rehabilitate them to play critical roles in the development of Nigeria.

“Those who refuse to take that option and decide to continue their nefarious activities in the bushes around, we assure that they cannot cow us.

“This too shall come to pass, peace must return to Anambra and South- East, anybody in the bush with a gun is a criminal and will be treated as such.

“There is no hiding place in Anambra, if you want to be in the bush to carry out criminality, you better find space elsewhere, Anambra people are determined to take back their land.”

He said the attack on the local council secretariat was carried out by criminals who had been ejected from their operational camp by security agents.

Soludo also confirmed that security forces destroyed a criminal camp between Agulezechukwu and Ogborji areas of the state.

”They attacked, kidnapped, maimed, and burnt places.

“They were smoked out, the camp destroyed and as they were fleeing cowardly, they decided to set the Local Government Secretariat ablaze but thank God the police came on time and smoked them out,” the governor added.

