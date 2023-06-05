‘No illegitimate S’East governor can ban sit-at-home’, Ekpa declares

Finland-based Biafran agitator and self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa says no governor in the South-East can ban the Monday sit-at-home imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ekpa who was reacting to an order banning the sit-at-home by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, said the observance by the people on Monday has shown that the Governor’s orders did not carry weight as no governor in the eastern region could cancel the sit-at-home order unless the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from detention.

Ekpa who said that Mbah has been disgraced, insisted that states in the South-East region would remain shut down on Mondays in solidarity with Kanu.

Read also: IPOB dissident, Simon Ekpa, declares self Biafra PM In-Exile, names advisory council

“The illegitimate governor has been disgraced by Biafrans in Enugu state today,” Ekpa wrote on his Twitter handle on Monday.

“It is one of a kind vote of no confidence. No governor in the Eastern region is in charge. The Biafra Republic Government In-Exile is In Charge! Try again and see,” he said.

https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1665636470814650368?t=bEmNJzufGoVDzFfLwgYtGA&s=19

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now