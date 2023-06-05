News
‘No illegitimate S’East governor can ban sit-at-home’, Ekpa declares
Finland-based Biafran agitator and self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa says no governor in the South-East can ban the Monday sit-at-home imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Ekpa who was reacting to an order banning the sit-at-home by Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, said the observance by the people on Monday has shown that the Governor’s orders did not carry weight as no governor in the eastern region could cancel the sit-at-home order unless the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from detention.
Ekpa who said that Mbah has been disgraced, insisted that states in the South-East region would remain shut down on Mondays in solidarity with Kanu.
Read also: IPOB dissident, Simon Ekpa, declares self Biafra PM In-Exile, names advisory council
“The illegitimate governor has been disgraced by Biafrans in Enugu state today,” Ekpa wrote on his Twitter handle on Monday.
“It is one of a kind vote of no confidence. No governor in the Eastern region is in charge. The Biafra Republic Government In-Exile is In Charge! Try again and see,” he said.
https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1665636470814650368?t=bEmNJzufGoVDzFfLwgYtGA&s=19
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...