’No kobo went missing under my watch in Anambra,’ Obi addresses corruption allegations at Channels town hall

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to allegations on the diversion of public funds for his private use throughout his tenure as Anambra State governor.

The LP candidate has been repeatedly accused of investing millions of public funds in a company owned by his family.

A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, had last year demanded the prosecution of the former governor for investing public funds worth $30 million in his private businesses.

Obi’s name was also mentioned in a report by Pandora Papers following an investigation by Premium Times two years ago.

The LP candidate, who fielded questions at a town hall series organised by Channels Television on Sunday in Abuja, said no kobo went missing under his watch in Anambra.

READ ALSO: 2023 election not about ethnicity, religion – Peter Obi

Obi, who was the governor of the state between 2006 and 2014, described the allegations as the handiwork of mischief makers and challenged them to investigate him.

He said: “It is good that when my opponents talk, let’s talk about corruption. What’s affecting the country today is the corruption perception index, and that’s measured by how you manage public assets, nepotism, and how you share the lands and people’s money.

“And I have challenged everybody. Go and see whether there is anywhere a Kobo of Anambra State is missing. Saving has now become an issue when people have stolen all the money and impoverished the country. People are now here questioning a man who kept the money without telling anybody, telling him to leave it and go.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now