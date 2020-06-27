No law forbids me from inaugurating APC caretaker committee –Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Saturday reacted to the criticism trailing his administration of the oath of office on the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, Mai Buni, and other members of the team.

Several Nigerians including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had knocked the AGF for administering the oath of office on the APC caretaker committee members at the end of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday.

But in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said no law barred him from performing such task.

READ ALSO: APC writes INEC on caretaker committee, fixes July 20 for Ondo governorship primaries

The statement read: “Entrenchment of democracy and democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility, but a constitutional one regard being had to the constitutional provisions and the demand for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

“The office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of that of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function. Administration of justice is one of such functions

“A federation is an embodiment of the governance inclusive of the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities. Within that context, it will not be out of place for an Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on any one inclusive of the leadership of any political party whether he belongs to it or not.”

Join the conversation

Opinions