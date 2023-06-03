‘No loans, number of animals reduced in 4 years,’ Buhari declares assets after expiration of tenure

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The ex-spokesman media aide, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The development, according to him, was in line with Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution which makes it mandatory for all elected public officials to declare their assets on the assumption of office and thereafter.

The ex-president had on May 26 directed individuals that served in his government to declare their assets

The ex-presidential aide revealed that his principal took no loans or recorded liability during his time in office.

He added that the CCB had confirmed the receipt of the former president’s completed forms.

Shehu wrote: “The completed declaration showed that Buhari’s movable assets did not increase, at home in Nigeria or outside and he did not add new bank accounts outside the only one he had in Union Bank, Kaduna.

“He has taken no loans and has no liability. The number of animals in his farm recorded a little decrease due to the number he gave out as gifts in the last four years.”

FORMER PRESIDENT BUHARI SUBMITS ASSETS DECLARATION FORM, SHOWS ZERO DEBT. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, in line with Chapter 6 of the constitution.

The CCB today issued an acknowledgement… pic.twitter.com/lISpuoI4af — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 3, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now