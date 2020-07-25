‘No man can claim superiority over others in Edo. We taught Obaseki how to demobilise godfathers’, says Tambuwal

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in Edo State.

The Edo State governorship election holds on September 19.

Tambuwal made the call during the official launch of the PDP governorship campaign by the party’s National Campaign Council led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Benin.

He said: “I want to call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to take a cue from the elections conducted by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, where the doctrine of one man, one vote was adhered to strictly in all elections.

“Do not allow anybody to use you to achieve their political aim and ambition.”

The Sokoto State governor also urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to fail in delivering the free and fair electoral process to Nigerians and the people of Edo State.

He added: “Let that be your legacy to Nigerians. Edo is a strategic and important state in the history of Nigeria.”

“No single man can come to Edo and claim superiority over others. We will ensure that those who want to rig this election do not succeed.

“We gave Governor Godwin Obaseki some lessons on how to demobilise godfathers because we knew that a day like this will come.

“I urge you all to continue to hold on to God Almighty because God never fails. That was what we did in Sokoto and we won the state.”

The governors of Bayelsa and Oyo States, Douye Diri and Seyi Makinde, urged the people of Edo State to come out to vote for Obaseki and defend their votes.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who was also present during the rally said: “We identify with quality and good governance which Obaseki represents.”

