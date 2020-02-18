No matter what happens I won’t take this sickness to Africa, says Cameroonian Coronavirus survivor

Kem Senou Pavel Daryl, a Cameroonian student living in the Chinese city of Jingzhou, and the first African to have contracted the Coronavirus disease has vowed not to return to African soil with the illness.

He said after his recovery that leaving China for Africa with the disease was not an option.

“No matter what happens I don’t want to take the sickness back to Africa,” he said from his university dorm where he was under a 14 day quarantine.

Kem who had battled chronic feverish conditions and flu-like symptoms for 13 days remained in isolation in a local Chinese hospital where he was administered drugs and antibiotics used to treat HIV patients until he had begun to show signs of recovery.

“When I was going to the hospital for the first time I was thinking about my death and how I thought it was going to happen,” he recalled after the CT scan confirmed he had no traces of the disease.

“I don’t want to go home before I finish my studies. I think there is no need to return home because all hospital fees were taken care of by the Chinese government,” the 21-year old said.

