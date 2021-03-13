No more amnesty for bandits, others in Benue – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday there would be no more amnesty for criminals in the state.

Ortom, who stated this during the burial of ex-governor Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother, Terkura Suswam at Anyinn, Logo local government area of the state, decried the conspiracy of silence among the people of the state on the state’s security challenges.

This, according to him, makes criminalities to continue unabated.

The older Suswam was murdered by unknown gunmen at his country home in Anyiin about two weeks ago.

The governor condemned in strong terms the criminality in Sankera, Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the state, saying his government would no longer negotiate with any criminal in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to go after those who have taken into criminality in the state, particularly in Sankera axis.

Ortom said: “From intelligence report, some members of the community are supporting these criminals which make it difficult for security men.

“I want to assure youths in the state not only in Sankera that we are going to go after these criminals and by the grace of God we will get them.

“There is no more amnesty, no more negotiation with them (criminals) except they come back like the prodigal son and plead for forgiveness.”

