No more excuses for corruption, Wike tells judges as he gifts them cars

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday, in Port Harcourt, presented car gifts to judges in the state.

The governor said that with the car gifts and other incentives provided for the judges that there should no longer be any excuses for corruption and indolence among them in carrying out their jobs.

Wike said, “There should be no more excuses for corruption and indolence in job performance among our judges with the level of incentives and entitlements we are providing.

READ ALSO: After Ripples Nigeria award-winning story, Wike suspends LG chairman over illegal tax collection

“The point cannot be overemphasized that the most important consideration of their calling is to ensure that justice gets to everyone that comes before you within the rule of law.”

Wike, while urging the judges to rededicate themselves to rededicate themselves for their jobs, frowned at situations where judges would recuse themselves from cases assigned to them and return the case files to the heads of the court.

He claimed that such decisions by judges were often because of intimidation and pressure from litigants who try to induce them.

Join the conversation

Opinions