No more NIN for exam registration —JAMB

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has stopped the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME).

However,the law was also made to affect the JAMB’s Direct Entry Registration for the year 2020.

The examination board which announced the information at a press conference on Saturday, at its head office in Abuja, said NIN would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who broke the news at the press conference, attributed the action to what he called “technical reasons.”

The press conference was attended by top management staff of the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, led by its Director-General, Aziz Aliyu.

Oloyode, citing ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, insisted the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct Entry registrations have been set aside.

