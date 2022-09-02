News
‘No more UAE tourist visas for persons under 40,’ FG explains presence of Nigerians at Dubai airport
The Federal Government on Friday Reacted to a video showing stranded Nigerians at an airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The footage suggested that the Nigerians had been turned away from the Gulf State despite possessing valid visas.
In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the government said the Nigerians did not have the visas to enter the country.
The government added that UAE had stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.
The statement read: “The Nigerian Mission in Dubai has clarified that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued with family visas, only to arrive Dubai alone without any family member.
READ ALSO: FG to evacuate stranded Nigerians in UAE
“Consequently, they were denied entry and advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas.
“However, those persons allowed entry into the country have their family members in the UAE, while those who claimed their family members were on another flight were told to wait at the airport pending their arrival.
“The general public is invited to note and be guided that the Government of the UAE has introduced a new visa regime and has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.
“It is, therefore, instructive for prospective visa applicants to indicate clearly their visa preferences without any ambiguity and also respect the immigration laws of other countries so as to avoid unwarranted treatments.”
