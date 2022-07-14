‘No Moslem like to live in acrimony with neighbours,’ Again, Babachir Lawal slams APC over choice of Shettima

The former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, on Thursday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a direct attack on Christians in the country.

Lawal, who stated this in an interview on ARISE TV, said the arrangement would deepen the disunity among Nigerians.

The ex-SGF’s remark was the second in 48 hours since the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 election.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday night, Lawal described Tinubu’s decision to pick the former Borno governor as his running mate as a “disastrous error.”

In Thursday’s interview, he did not hide his dislike for the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said: “First of all, nobody should aspire to be president of this country if he knows there will be religious dichotomy in the system.

“You will antagonise the Christian majority in this country. It’s a direct attack on them and even in your own zone because when it comes to religion, Nigerians take religion first.

“Now, you jeopardize the whole of the Christians in the North, in the South-South, in the South-East.

“If it is based on competence, Tinubu, who has one degree in business administration, cannot beat Prof. Osinbajo. So, competence in what? Who examines this competence? Is it an exam?

“So, in any case, maybe given that Shettima is the most competent person from the north, which exam did he take?

“Islam preaches justice. Why can’t they see this? No Muslim would want to live in acrimonious relationship with his neighbour.

“See, me, B.D. Lawal, a Christian, APC chieftain, a friend of Bola Tinubu, how will I go to Adamawa and stay on the podium and say vote for Bola and his Muslim-Muslim ticket?”

