No N40bn missing from NDDC —Akpabio

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has denied that about N40 billion was missing from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He stated this at the ongoing probe by the House of Representatives into the alleged mismanagement of finances at the interventionist agency.
More to come…
