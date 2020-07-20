Latest Politics

No N40bn missing from NDDC —Akpabio

July 20, 2020
Campaigns against Akpabio are aimed at causing disaffection in our party - A’Ibom APC
By Ripples Nigeria

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has denied that about N40 billion was missing from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He stated this at the ongoing probe by the House of Representatives into the alleged mismanagement of finances at the interventionist agency.

More to come…

Opinions

