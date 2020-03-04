‘No name, claim on employment status false,’ Fani-Kayode faults govt secrecy on coronavirus index case

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said on Wednesday the story of the Italian who supposedly brought the coronavirus into Nigeria, was suspicious.

Since the man was reportedly diagnosed with the disease in Lagos last week, neither his name nor his photo had been made public.

Even the driver that was said to have driven him had since denied being in Lagos and that he didn’t take any Italian to Abeokuta.

Fani-Kayode, who responded to the development on his Twitter handle-@realFFK, said:

“The Italian that brought coronavirus into Nigeria has not been named and his picture has not been released to the public. The driver that was alleged to have driven him to Abeokuta said he did not do so. The passengers on the plane in which he flew into Nigeria cannot be traced.

“The claim that he was an employee of a company and that he went to their office in Lagos after leaving the airport has proved to be false. Finally the Lagos State Commissioner for Health went to see the Italian without wearing any protective gear.

“Something doesn’t add up in this saga.”

