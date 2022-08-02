No nation can battle terrorism alone —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that no one nation can effectively address the problems caused by global insecurity alone.

The President made this statement on Tuesday as he accepted the letters of credentials from Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, and James Kingston Christoff, high commissioner of Canada to Nigeria.

Buhari called for greater international cooperation to combat terrorism, banditry, and insurgency. He praised international cooperation in addressing security concerns both globally and within Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He informed the ambassadors that by working together across borders, insecurity had been successfully reduced and that more might be done.

Read also:Calls for Buhari’s impeachment overdue, empty —Ex-minister, Chidoka

“The devastating effect of global insecurity, climate change, and the post-COVID-19 era has devastated global economies. Nations continue to struggle to recover from these multiple global challenges.

“The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has undermined the progress countries have achieved in tackling food security in the last decade. While, the political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, as well as scuttle democratic sustenance in both West and Central African regions.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation, as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer crisis, and insurgency. We are, however, making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain these fights until we overcome these challenges,’’ he said.

According to President Buhari, Nigeria has been collaborating with other ECOWAS members and other regional groups to combat issues like terrorism, transnational crime, maritime crimes like piracy and illegal fishing, illegal drug and human trafficking, banditry, and unconstitutional political changes.

“I believe that matters of security have become the business of all nations as these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain.

“The world must, therefore, work closely together and Nigeria counts on your support in cementing the relations between our countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels to surmount these global threats to civilization,’’ he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now