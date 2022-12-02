No NIN, no train ride, Nigerian govt says as Abuja–Kaduna route resumes on Monday

Rail services along the Abuja-Kaduna route will restart on Monday, December 5, 2022, but Nigerians who are yet to register for their National Identification Numbers (NIN) will not be able to enjoy the services.

This was disclosed by Mu’azu Sambo, Nigeria’s minister of transportation, who issued a directive, on Sunday, prohibiting anybody without a National Identification Number from boarding.

The minister said that 90% of the security measures needed were in place before the start of services.

“I think we are 90 per cent ready as far as what we are set to do is concerned.

“The remaining 10 per cent I am sure would be achieved in the next couple of days for full resumption of train services.

“Your purchase of a ticket requires you to provide a phone number and a national identification number in order to profile, because that is the beginning of the security checks.

“So, at any point in time when a train moves from one station to another we know who and who are on board.

“If you don’t have a NIN, you are not going to board our train. It is as simple as that.

“If you are a minor, an adult will pay for you and will register for you and an adult can only register for not more than four minors,” Sambo said.

Confirming the recommencement of the rail services, Fidet Okhiria, the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that all was prepared for the services to resume.

Okhiria urged Nigerians who wanted to use the service to start upgrading their mobile apps on December 3 in order to successfully book the journey.

The NRC boss confirmed that the rail services would begin with two rail trips from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa.

“AK 1 will depart Idu Station at 9:45am and arrive Rigasa Station at 11:53am.

“KA 2 will depart Rigasa at 8:00am and arrive Idu station at 10:17am.

“AK 3 will depart Idu Station at 3:30pm and arrive Rigasa Station at 5:38pm.

“And KA 4 will depart Rigasa at 2pm and arrive Idu Station at 4:07pm.”

He also assured the organization’s distinguished passengers of the Federal Government’s dedication to preserving the safety of people and property on board its train at all times.

