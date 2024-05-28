No one can intimidate us over reinstatement of Emir Sanusi, Kano govt insists

The Kano State government has insisted that it took the decision to depose Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano and reinstate Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in the interest of equity and fairness and as such, will not be intimidated by anybody.

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo, who reinstated the government’s stance during a press conference at Government House on Monday night, warned that nobody would intimidate it for taking a decision that ‘serves the common good of the people by rein­stating the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.’

Gwarso also called on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the crisis as the intervention of the President in the ongo­ing tussle would save the state from descending into chaos.

Gwarzo noted that Kano is renowned for its peace and stability, despite its political complexities and therefore his appeal was meant to ensure peaceful resolution to the controversy and maintain the stability of the state.

Gwarzo explained that the state government followed due pro­cess in the reinstatement of Emir Lamido Sanusi while acknowl­edging the recent amendments to the Kano State Emirates Law which dissolved the five Emirate Councils and removed the emirs appointed by former Governor Abdulla­hi Ganduje in 2019, paving the way for the re-enthronement of Sanusi.

“The state government took a decision through the proper legal process. Nobody will in­timidate us for taking a decision that serves the common good of the people,” Gwarzo said.

“The importance of peace­ful coexistence for the state’s progress and political stability is paramount.

“The administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf is committed to restoring the state to its founding principles of peace, justice, equality, toler­ance, and hospitality.

“We are calling for unity and forgiveness and encourage the people to work together to­wards a harmonious and pros­perous Kano State,” he added.

