No one can Islamise or Christianize Nigeria —Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared that no one can Islamise or Christianize Nigeria and also stated further that the concept held in some quarters that Jihad is to Islamise every country is wrong.

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar who was reacting to claims by a Fulani group that they own Nigeria from Sokoto to the Atlantic Ocean, said that in all the over hundred books of Usman Danfodio, there was no place where it was written that Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis.

The Sultan of Sokoto who was speaking on Friday at the Interfaith Mediation Centre in conjunction with the Plateau State Peace Building Agency first annual Plateau State Forgiveness and Reconciliation Day, said that what Danfodio wrote was the role of Islam in leadership, and governance, among others.

He said; “I am the leader of Usman Danfodio dynasty, I have never seen where in the hundreds books of Usman Danfodio where it was said Nigeria belong to the Fulanis. What he wrote was the role of Islam in leadership, governance, among others. They never mention of conquer of any particular land or claim of ownership of any territory.

“People make comment that Jihad is to Islamise every country but I said no, Danfodio never came to Islamise any country, he preached against bad government.

“That fake write up was by those who don’t want peace in this country and we had denounced that. I’m the National Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association; it has been in existence for 44 years. There are two other organizations that I know but others I don’t know them. Please verify from us before you put blame on us”, he maintained.

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar pointed out that not all the Fulanis were involved in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes adding that those ones behind all the atrocities were not members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association

Sa’ad said, “They don’t belong to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, they are criminals. I don’t know why security agencies allow them to be who they are, it is the responsibility of the security agencies not mine. There are Fulani criminals just as there are criminal elements among the Berom, Yoruba, Igbo and other tribes in the country. Let us stop name calling”.

