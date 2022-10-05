‘No one can stampede Tinubu to show medical fitness certificate’ —APC spokesman, Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has reacted to calls by many Nigerians for the flag bearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to publish his medical fitness certificate, saying the candidate cannot be forced to show the certificate.

Morka who made the assertion while on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday night, said the only condition that will propel Tinubu to show such a certificate will be if other parties’ candidates, especially the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, do the same.

Morka noted that the party’s candidate was very fit both in body and mind, wondering why Nigerians have continued to engage in conversations about Tinubu’s health and age.

“Our candidate, Bola Tinubu is as fit as anyone. I am not saying this to be political. For the purpose of this discussion, you have raised the question of his health,” Morka said.

“From my knowledge, even though I am not a medical doctor, from observing him, from being around him, engaging with him, and many times over the last few months that I have been at the campaign council, in meetings with him and observing him meeting with others, his schedule will make anyone else, who think they are as fit as fiddle, to actually get dizzy.

“Who says that the older you are, the more vulnerable or the quicker you are to the grave? Who says that? That is the assumption I find a bit disturbing. Because the fellow is an elderly person, therefore he is going to kick the bucket.

“My point is that there is no assumption that should inform our conversation around those who compete. I don’t know of any candidate in this election who has offered us their own medical records. Even the younger ones among them, no one has done that. I am not privy to that and I have not seen anyone,” he argued.

“The only condition for Tinubu to show his medical certificate of fitness will be of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would also show theirs,” he said.

