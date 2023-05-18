No one can stop Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29 —Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has stated that the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains sacrosanct and nobody can stop it.

The Sultan who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a roundtable engagement with traditional and religious rulers organized by the World Bank, said instead of trying to truncate the inauguration, Nigerians should rather pray for Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

“There must be change because in the next few days or weeks there will be a new government. What can we contribute to that government to stabilize?” the Sultan asked.

“Whether anybody likes it, it must take place, a new government is coming on May 29, so what can we do besides prayers, because we believe in the Almighty, we believe in God that gives and takes.

“After that so what? What do we do to help the government stabilize and move the country forward?” he asked while urging Nigerians to be united and work towards ensuring equity and justice.

