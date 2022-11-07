Entertainment
‘No one can turn you gay’, says LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi, a renowned Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activist opined in a post on his Instagram stories that it is impossible to turn someone gay.
However, they could be influenced to make the discovery.
Writing on his IG stories during the late hours of Sunday, Alimi dismissed claims that one can convert a straight individual into a homos3xual.
The LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS campaigner stated that a gay person can only help others decide their true s3xual orientation.
Read also:Bisi Alimi says ‘God bless you’ is a ‘manipulating tool’ used on Nigerians
He wrote;
“No one! I repeat, no one can turn anyone gay.”
He continued, “Someone might help you discover who you are, but, no one can turn anyone gay.”
In early 2004, Alimi attended the 4th National Conference on HIV/AIDS held in Abuja where he voiced HIV concerns amongst Nigerian gay men. He was later to become a Nigerian gay rights activist leading several peaceful protests and social dialogues to demand the acceptance of homos3xuals in Nigeria.
Alimi married his Australian husband, Anthony Davis in 2016.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...