‘No one can turn you gay’, says LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi

Bisi Alimi, a renowned Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activist opined in a post on his Instagram stories that it is impossible to turn someone gay.

However, they could be influenced to make the discovery.

Writing on his IG stories during the late hours of Sunday, Alimi dismissed claims that one can convert a straight individual into a homos3xual.

The LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS campaigner stated that a gay person can only help others decide their true s3xual orientation.

He wrote;

“No one! I repeat, no one can turn anyone gay.”

He continued, “Someone might help you discover who you are, but, no one can turn anyone gay.”

In early 2004, Alimi attended the 4th National Conference on HIV/AIDS held in Abuja where he voiced HIV concerns amongst Nigerian gay men. He was later to become a Nigerian gay rights activist leading several peaceful protests and social dialogues to demand the acceptance of homos3xuals in Nigeria.

Alimi married his Australian husband, Anthony Davis in 2016.

