‘No one is safe anymore in Nigeria,’ Aisha Yesufu laments murder of Nasarawa APC chief

The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Phillip Shekwo.

Shekwo was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen at his Lafia residence on Saturday, while his corpse was discovered near his home on Sunday.

The activist, who expressed her sadness over the politician’s death, said on her Twitter handle that no one is safe in Nigeria as the government continued to pay lip service to the security situation in the country.

Read also: Aisha Yesufu, Buhari’s aide trade barbs on Twitter over president, Ezekwesili

Yesufu wrote: “Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun, Oh no! When you told me to be careful so that I am not killed by this government, you seem not to realise no one is safe in this country.

“No place is safe and voice or no voice, we are all potential victims waiting to happen. Who’s next?

“You tell people to not make demands for good governance and just pray, yet you ask people to give you money.

“Why don’t you pray and stay in your house, say nothing, do nothing and wait for the money to drop on your laps? Just the way you expect good governance to drop on our laps?”

Join the conversation

Opinions