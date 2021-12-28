No one outside Edo can give you power, Obaseki tells political aspirants

Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor, has slammed people who aim to impose their dictates upon the people of the state.

Obaseki gave the admonition during a get-together for party leaders in Benin City, Edo State, while urging the residents to be politically active in order to control their future for the betterment of the state.

He said, “Looking into the future, we must open up the party, bring youths into the party as well as more women to participate in the party’s activities. Edo people are one and united as they don’t want division in the state.

“It is only the people that can give you political power; no one outside Edo State can do that. Anyone hoping for people from outside the state to give them political power is getting it wrong. The politics of the future should be structured to benefit not only ourselves but our people. Let’s be strategic in our politics.

“Obaseki is not Edo. I will come and go, but Edo will remain. We should not personalize politics. We don’t talk or praise ourselves. We don’t commission projects but our people do it for us.”

The Governor further reassured the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party that he would ensure a smooth transition as his tenure ends and the 2023 elections draw near.

“Politics will soon start again as we are heading towards the national elections. We will sit together and decide what we want in Edo.

“I will not negotiate behind you or on your behalf. We will do it together as we are good enough to govern Nigeria. Our target in e-registration is one million and we have over 220,000 members and the more people we can register, the more impact we will have in the election.”

“We have harmonised the party in the state. PDP is the ruling party in Edo State and will continue to be, as some people find it difficult to believe. The party is large enough to accommodate everybody as our umbrella is big enough for all.

“We have a strong party united at the base as the harmonization was done from the ward level. People will come and go, but the institution will remain.”

