No one will steal our mandate through the back door’, Adeleke tells supporters

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted on retaining the mandate following a Tribunal judgement sacking him as the governor of the state.

A three-man panel chaired by Justice Terste Kume on Friday nullified Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 election in the state and declared ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner.

It also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issue same to Oyetola.

However, in a statement made available by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed at the weekend, Adeleke insisted he won the election and would not allow his mandate to be stolen.

The governor commended public expression of trust and support for his governorship mandate and assured them if victory.

“The popular mandate will not be stolen either through front or backdoor. I have read stories of multiple protests and I have seen many videos from all over the state. From Central, West and east, I am overwhelmed by your open defence of our mandate. I express my appreciation to our people for their show of support. Your love for me is much appreciated.

“We have not done anything wrong. We won clearly with a wide margin. Local and foreign observers hailed our election as the best in recent Nigerian history. Be rest assured that by God and Man, justice will be done. Our mandate won’t be stolen.

“I urge you to remain calm. We should not take the law into our hands. We have appealed the judgement and we are sure of victory by the Special Grace of God”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had accused Adeleke of sponsoring protests in the aftermath of the Tribunal’s ruling.

APC Acting Chairman in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal, said it was wrong for the incumbent governor to be talking about the mandate he had stolen.

