No opposition as Gov Ayade wins APC ticket for Cross River North Senatorial Seat

Cross River Governor Ben Ayade has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Cross River North senatorial dear at the National Assembly in the 2023 election.

On Thursday, a new primary election was held in the Ogoja Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where Ayade won with no opposition.

The election took place after Mr. Martins Orim, who secured the ticket at the May 28 primaries, voluntarily withdrew.

The governor was declared the winner with 252 votes by Mrs. Sameera Tabo, Chairperson of the APC Primary Election Committee for Cross River North.

Read also:Ayade approves 100% salary increase for Cross River judicial workers

Three votes were disqualified, making the total number of votes cast 255.

After Orim withdrew, Tabo claimed that the purpose of the new primary election was to make sure that the party ran a candidate for Cross River North in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Ayade thanked the delegates in his acceptance speech for choosing him.

He claimed that after unsuccessfully seeking the position of Nigeria’s president, he returned home and was then forced by his constituents to run for the Senate.

“They said I did very well when I was a Senator from 2011 to 2015 and insisted I go back; today I have answered their call.

“Of course, they recognised that this country requires a legislator that has both executive and legislative experience.

“I am very experienced, I know the challenges of our people and possess the essential elements that will help us make the appropriate laws and legislation that will change the narrative of our people,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now