No opposition member has shown interest in contesting for Speaker, deputy, opposition Reps-elect reveal

House of Representatives members-elect from opposition parties, known as ‘Greater Majority’ have revealed that none of their members have indicated interest in vying for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the soon to inaugurated 10th National Assembly.

The opposition parties are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeran Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group, which held a meeting in Abuja on Monday night to deliberate on the way forward, also disclosed that an 11-member committee set up by opposition members-elect already met with aspirants from the ruling All Progressives Congress {APC}, concluding that all of them appear to be qualified.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Victor Afam Ogene, said the group does not have a definite candidate to support as no member of the minority had indicated interest to contest.

“The committee called on Members of the minority caucus who are interested in the speakership position or Deputy Speaker position to step forward.

“I wish to report on behalf of the Chairman of that Committee and the entire members, as at the end of the period given to undertake that assignment no member of the minority caucus better known as the greater majority stepped forward to contest for the role of presiding officers.

“Deductively this means that we are not bidding for those two positions. However we remain united as one caucus of the opposition parties.

“We did also met with those aspiring for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, but because we’ve not briefed our members, I will not go into details of our interface. But I can assure you everyone that put him or herself running for the position appear to be qualified”, Ogene said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the opposition had earlier constituted an 11 man committee to shop for candidates for the the Speaker and Deputy to contest for the 10th House of Representatives leadership.

Also on Monday night, a faction of the opposition members-elect met at the Transcorp Hilton where the APC consensus candidates, Tajuddeen Abbas, (APC,Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) as Speaker and Deputy, respectively were endorsed.

Rising from the meeting, the group stated that they had resolved to remain united in support of Abbas, according to a communique signed by the Convener, Idu Igariwey, and Secretary, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

