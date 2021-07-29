News
No plan to ban women from driving – Kano govt
The Kano State government has dismissed reports about an alleged plan to ban women from driving in the state.
Reports had surfaced on social media that the government planned to ban women from driving in all the 44 local government areas of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who reacted to the reports in a statement on Thursday, said the government had never thought about such a move.
Ganduje appoints chairman for Kano anti-graft agency
He said: “The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated.”
The commissioner stressed that the state government would never embark on a secret meeting on an important issue that had bearing on the people in the state.
