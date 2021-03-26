No plan to impeach Gov Zulum – Borno Assembly | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno House of Assembly on Friday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babagana Zulum.

An online platform had earlier reported that the Assembly was planning to impeach the governor for alleged gross misconduct.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a chat with journalists after an emergency plenary in Maiduguri described the report as total falsehood.

Lawan said the House decided to pass the vote of confidence on the governor because of his outstanding performance particularly in project execution across the state.

He said the lawmakers were surprised after reading the report.

The Speaker said: “The House has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babagana Zulum.

“Ordinarily, the House would not have responded to the malicious report, but we felt we should speak in order not to mislead members of the public into believing the story.

“This is especially considering the fragile security situation in our state and also the giant strides of Zulum’s administration in all sectors of the economy.

“The fact is that we have a very cordial and harmonious working relationship between all arms of government in the state.”

